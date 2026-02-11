Virscient to Present Cutting-Edge Wireless Connectivity and Audio Technologies at embedded world Germany

Image Credit: Virscient At this years embedded world Germany, Virscient (Booth 4-549) will display its portfolio of next-generation wireless connectivity and audio solutions. The company’s global representatives will be available to share their technical expertise in embedded systems, principally in wireless connectivity, audio product development, and device certification.

“Embedded world North America gives us the perfect platform to connect with fellow innovators,” said Rick Walker, Head of Sales at Virscient. “This is where conversations go beyond product specs—where engineers, architects, and product leaders can talk tech at the level that really moves the industry forward.”

Booth Highlights:

Demonstrated will be the SonicBoom platform that delivers accelerated prototyping of Qualcomm-based audio devices. The platform combines support from Qualcomm and the expertise within Virscient’s Audio Centre of Excellence to deliver device + app prototypes in mere weeks.

Virscient’s proprietary ultra-low latency digital wireless audio protocol (LiveOnAir) enables transport of mono, stereo, and multi-channel high-definition audio with analogue-to-analogue latency tuneable down to 3.5 milliseconds.

For extreme off-road racing environments, Virscient’s ultra-responsive Bluetooth for automotive suspension control is a mobile app-connected system developed for Fox Factory, delivering the throughput, latency and stability required for real-time suspension control and telemetry to the cloud.

Designed in collaboration with Infineon, utilizing Traveo T2G components, a prototype digital vehicle instrument panel will be presented.

Displayed will be an animal health management system that integrates internal boluses, data collectors, and analysis hubs. It was delivered for Farmfit and certified through Virscient’s CERTify packaged service for wireless device compliance management.

Virscient will showcase its low memory, low power wireless environmental monitoring, with multi-modal connectivity. Ubiquios is Virscient's low-memory low-energy software stack, designed and optimized for 32-bit microcontrollers, including Arm Cortex-M, RISC-V, and MIPS/PIC32.

For more information, visit virscient.com.

