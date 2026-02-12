Embedded Computing Design

Industry Acquisitions, Connectivity, IoT, AI, and Embedded Trends For 2026

By Embedded Insiders

February 12, 2026

Podcast

Industry Acquisitions, Connectivity, IoT, AI, and Embedded Trends For 2026

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh sits down with Dennis Nikles, the recently appointed Managing Director of Vodafone IoT Americas, to talk connectivity, IoT, AI, and embedded trends for 2026.

Watch the video segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfE9gkjC_iY

Next, Rich and Sandra Rivera, a long-time Intel veteran and former CEO of Altera, now Chairwoman of the Board at VSORA, discuss the company’s claim to "make AI more accessible, efficient, and sustainable than ever.”

But first, Rich and Ken dive into the industry’s most recent and impactful acquisitions. From Texas Instruments to Silicon Labs, to Infineon Technologies, Synopsis, GlobalFoundries, and much more. 

 
