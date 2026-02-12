The Road to embedded world: Discover Vecow’s AI PC Revolution and Robotics Supercomputers

Image Credit: Vecow Vecow will attend embedded world Germany and invites visitors to Hall 3, Stand 3-259 to see its Edge AI demonstrations under the theme "Powering the Future of Intelligence". On display will be high-performing AI engines driven by the latest Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm technology.

Premiering at embedded world are several next-generation platforms including:

AI PC Revolution (Intel Core Ultra Series 3):

The TGS-2000 Series is touted as the world’s first Panther Lake-based stackable AI PC. It leverages a mature, tool-less modular design delivering up to 100 platform TOPS and advanced Intel vPro manageability that provides secure, NPU-driven intelligence for space-critical deployments.

Performance Workstations (Bartlett Lake-S 12P):

This portfolio is powered by the Intel Core 200S Series that features up to 24 P-cores and PCIe Gen 5 scalability. The series consists of the RCX-3000 PEG and ECX-3000 PEG for GPU-driven analytics, the fanless EVS-3000, and the vertical-specific IVX-1000 (In-Vehicle) and HEC-1000 (IP66-rated).

Robotics Supercomputer (NVIDIA Jetson Thor):

Future-proof your robotics development with the EAC-7000 Series. Based on the Blackwell GPU Architecture, the series highlights are a dedicated Transformer Engine for high-speed Generative AI and 16-channel GMSL2 throughput for omni-perception.

Ultra-Efficient Edge AI (Qualcomm IQ Series):

Vecow will debut its expansion into the Qualcomm IQ Series for large-scale industrial IoT environments.

Intelligence in Action:

Advanced Humanoid & Physical AI:

A unified hardware stack for complex robotic control, featuring the EAC-7200 (AI Brain), HSP-1000 (Sensor Fusion), and EMBC-7000 (Precise Motor Control).

AMR & Omni-Perception:

See the EDR-1000 Dev Kit in action, integrating Kudan SLAM technology for high-precision navigation and spatial awareness.

AI for Public Safety:

Witness a rugged, all-in-one VMS platform powered by the Intel ESQ-qualified ECX-4000 leveraging an AI environment showcasing CyberLink, Network Optix, and Vaxtor technology for mission-critical security intelligence.

Extreme Rugged Excellence:

DNV-compliant and marine-grade systems are designed to endure shock, vibration, and salt spray, guaranteeing continuous reliability in maritime and offshore deployments.

Vecow at ew:

Vecow will highlight how its mastery in heterogeneous computing and industrial-grade engineering facilitates global partners in deploying mission-critical AI intelligence with full confidence. Visit Hall 3, Stand 3-259 to see how Vecow is shaping the future of "Physical AI" and mission-critical intelligence at the edge.

For more information, visit vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCP.aspx?ddsPageID=EXHIBITION_EN&dbid=5852112849.

