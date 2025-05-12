Automate 2025 Best in Show: Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

Entries are judged using a 15-point rubric that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

Memory & Storage:

Apacer Memory America​​​​​​: CoreVolt2

Apacer CoreVolt 2 is a next-generation power protection technology engineered to enhance SSD reliability in environments prone to voltage fluctuations. It provides real-time voltage monitoring and automatic regulation. When voltage fluctuations are detected, the SSD automatically engages backup power supplied by tantalum polymer capacitors to stabilize the voltage, preventing data corruption and ensuring uninterrupted operation. CoreVolt 2 is purpose-built for mission-critical applications. It is ideally suited for industrial computing, aerospace, transportation, mining, automation, robotics, and other sectors where operational stability and data integrity are paramount under harsh and unpredictable power conditions.

The CoreVolt2 features:

Power Stability: CoreVolt 2 introduces breakthrough power management by precisely regulating voltage and automatically activating a backup power supply during fluctuations, ensuring reliable SSD operation.

Strong Market Potential: Designed for mission-critical applications like aerospace, transportation, automation, robotics, and industrial computing, CoreVolt 2 addresses the growing demand for high-reliability systems by minimizing downtime and enhancing operational stability.

Usability: It takes place seamlessly in the background, without any need for manual intervention, safeguarding against data corruption, hardware damage, or system failure.

Data Security: CoreVolt 2 protects SSDs from voltage-induced damage, safeguarding critical data and ensuring continuous system uptime during power disturbances.