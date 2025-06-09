LDRA Enhances Renesas Ecosystem with Seamless Functional Safety and Cybersecurity Verification

Wirral, United Kingdom. LDRA publicized it joined both the Renesas Ready Partner Network and the R-Car Consortium. The relationship extends LDRA's support to seamlessly incorporate system development tools utilizing Renesas R-Car system on a chip (SoCs), microprocessors (MPUs), and microcontrollers (MCUs) that are required to be in full compliance with industry-wide functional safety and cybersecurity standards.

“Our expanded collaboration ensures that every Renesas-based product team can evolve their software verification capabilities in line with their roadmaps for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving capabilities, software-defined vehicles (SDV) and connected car features,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA.

The LDRA tool suite works with a variety of Renesas IDEs (Integrated Development Environments) including e² studio and CS+, supporting the Renesas RZ family of MPUs and the RA, RX, and RL78 families of MCUs through LDRA target license packages. The addition aids in software development and allows a quick verification of compliance with the following standards:

Automotive: ISO 26262 (up to ASIL D), ISO/SAE 21434, Automotive SPICE

Industrial and energy: IEC 61508, IEC 62443-4-1, IEC 60880, ISO 13849

Medical: IEC 62304

Rail transportation: EN 50128/EN 50716

The automotive hardware platform integrates R-Car SoCs and RH850 MCUs developed for automotive applications, such as automated driving, ADAS, connected gateways, in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit systems, and dashboard executions. Embedded software designers can leverage established verification proficiencies directly into existing development workflows. It provides static analysis, dynamic testing and verification within a single platform that supports:

Target development on the R-Car S4 Starter Kit, RH850 Automotive MCU and other R-Car devices

The RoX (R-Car Open Access) Virtual Platform (VPF) to enable in-vehicle software development prior to hardware availability

Compliance with standards including ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434 and Automotive SPICE

"By integrating directly within the Renesas ecosystem, LDRA eliminates the traditional barriers that slow functional safety verification and security processes within their customers," ends Hennell. "Development teams can now implement comprehensive functional safety and security workflows from the first day of their projects, rather than spending weeks integrating disparate tools.”

