WINSYSTEMS Expands SBC Lineup with High-Performance Xeon-Powered Embedded Computers

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: WINSYSTEMS

WINSYSTEMS announced two new high-performing embedded computers to its small form factor SBC lineup, the SBC-472-TS570 and SBC-477-TS570. Building upon the demonstrated dependability of the SBC-472 and SBC-477 families, the additions include a more powerful processor (Intel Xeon® W-11865MRE) for superior computing power in industrial applications.

The solutions support high-speed connectivity, flexible expansion options, and robust thermal management to withstand extreme environments. Both integrate COM Express Type 6 Basic modules on same-size carriers in a 125mm x 95mm modular design for space-constrained rugged applications. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +85°C. Expansion options consist of Mini PCIe, USB 3.0, SATA, and Gigabit Ethernet for flexible connectivity.

OS compatibility includes Linux, Windows 10/11 IoT, and other x86 real-time operating systems

“The SBC-472-TS570 and SBC-477-TS570 represent a significant leap forward in the performance of our embedded solutions portfolio,” said Robert Dunaway, Chief Revenue Officer at WINSYSTEMS. “With the Intel® Xeon® processors, these embedded computers empower customers to implement rugged, high-performance solutions for industrial automation, transportation, and energy applications.”

For more information, visit winsystems.com/winsystems-expands-rugged-embedded-computing-line-with-high-performance-additions/.