Embedded Computing Design

AI-Ready Wincomm WTP-9K66 Fanless Panel PCs Combine Hybrid CPU/NPU/GPU Architecture

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 18, 2026

News

AI-Ready Wincomm WTP-9K66 Fanless Panel PCs Combine Hybrid CPU/NPU/GPU Architecture
Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm officially released its new flagship fanless industrial panel PC series featuring the 15” WTP-9K66-15 and the 21.5” WTP-9K66-22. The series was recently honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award, earned for Wincomm’s innovations in performance, hygiene, and sustainability for smart manufacturing and the food-pharma industries. The platforms leverage the latest Intel Core Ultra 125U processor and highlight a hybrid CPU/NPU/GPU architecture, delivering up to 22.5 TOPS AI performance at only 15 W power consumption. For secure, enterprise-grade management, the PCs incorporate TPM 2.0 on board and support Intel vPro Technology.

The system chassis is designed with CNC-machined SUS 304/316 stainless steel and comes with an IP66/69K rating. According to the company, the series offers a 100 percent waterproof guarantee with an antibacterial and anti-corrosion enclosure.

For continuous operation at operating temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 °C, the series includes Wincomm's proprietary i-Control thermal and power management technology. A bezel-free, full flat P-Cap touch panel supports normal, glove, and water modes with modular configurations that include optional IP67 M12 stainless connectors for highly secure waterproof I/O.

The solutions conform to RoHS/REACH and support ISO 14067 carbon footprint tracking while utilizing recyclable materials. The series is globally certified to CE, FCC, and VCCI Class B standards

For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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