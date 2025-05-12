Storage Meets AI: Longsys to Showcase Comprehensive Innovation at COMPUTEX 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: Longsys

Longsys(301308.SZ), a branded semiconductor enterprise, will exhibit at COMPUTEX 2025 from May 20 to 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, under the theme “Storage Meets AI.” As artificial intelligence continues to drive innovation across devices and infrastructure, Longsys will unveil a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, high-capacity, and highly reliable storage solutions built for AI-era applications.

As AI models grow in size and are increasingly deployed locally, they require vast storage with strong throughput capabilities. This drives the demand for QLC NAND SSDs, which offer higher capacity at a lower cost compared to TLC and MLC. Longsys will debut the XP2350, a next-generation QLC NAND SSD engineered to meet the demands of large AI models and read-intensive tasks such as inference, generative AI, and machine learning. With superior storage density and cost-efficiency, the XP2350 QLC NAND SSD is optimized for fast local access to massive datasets.

To meet the growing demand for compact and robust storage in industrial application, Longsys will introduce a new industrial-grade BGA SSD. This solution delivers high performance and long-term reliability in space-constrained environments, making it ideal for rugged tablets, embedded systems, and industrial PCs. Compared to consumer-grade BGA SSDs, it offers enhanced endurance and stability, expanding Longsys’ industrial storage portfolio.

In the consumer application, Lexar, Longsys’s high-end consumer storage brand, will showcase the NM1090 PRO PCIe Gen5 SSD, which doubles the speed of Gen4 SSDs. This flagship model is built to deliver top-tier performance for demanding creators, gamers, and professionals.

In addition to the XP2350 QLC NAND SSD, Longsys will showcase a broader portfolio of AI-oriented storage innovations. These include QLC-based eMMC solutions optimized for mobile devices, offering higher storage density and lower power consumption to support next-generation on-device AI in consumer electronics. The company will also feature enterprise-grade SSDs and DRAM designed for AI data centers, delivering the performance and reliability required for localized AI deployment.

Longsys will also present its PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) model—an end-to-end storage foundry service that integrates chip design, firmware development, packaging, industrial design, testing, and manufacturing. This full-stack service enables customizable storage solutions across AI PCs, servers, smartphones, and data centers.

With the convergence of AI and storage accelerating, Longsys is committed to empowering intelligent transformation with innovative products and solutions. Join Longsys at COMPUTEX 2025 to experience how “Storage Meets AI” is shaping the future of smart technology.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of “Everything for memory.” With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.