IBASE Launches Waterproof ARS2000 Computer with 14th Gen Intel for Harsh Outdoor Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released its IP65 rated, waterproof, all-in-one outdoor computer, the ARS200, built specifically for critical applications. The platform leverages the Intel 14th/13th Gen Core U-series processors and supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

Its flexible design allows multiple M.2 slots for wireless and storage expansion. The ARS2000 I/O options include dual 2.5GbE LAN, dual CANbus, and a SIM slot for 4G/5G LTE connectivity. A wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C enables a reliable consistent performance in various outdoor environments.

The ARS2000 is compatible with a wide-range 12V~24V DC input and includes built-in safeguards against over-voltage, under-voltage, and reverse polarity. The design guarantees operational reliability in environments with unstable power, high humidity, or limited airflow.

Combining robust industrial-grade components with enhanced environmental resilience makes the ARS2000 ideal for smart transportation, traffic monitoring, industrial automation, outdoor digital signage, and energy infrastructure deployments.

Additional Features:

Front Panel flexible I/O via M12 connector

2x COM, 2x USB, 2x 2.5G LAN, 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort

1x M.2 B-key 3052, supports 5G/4G/LTE module

1x M.2 E-key 2230, supports WiFi/BT

Supports wall mounting & TPM 2.0

