IBASE Launches Waterproof ARS2000 Computer with 14th Gen Intel for Harsh Outdoor Applications

July 22, 2025

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released its IP65 rated, waterproof, all-in-one outdoor computer, the ARS200, built specifically for critical applications.  The platform leverages the Intel 14th/13th Gen Core U-series processors and supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

Its flexible design allows multiple M.2 slots for wireless and storage expansion. The ARS2000 I/O options include dual 2.5GbE LAN, dual CANbus, and a SIM slot for 4G/5G LTE connectivity. A wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C enables a reliable consistent performance in various outdoor environments.

The ARS2000 is compatible with a wide-range 12V~24V DC input and includes built-in safeguards against over-voltage, under-voltage, and reverse polarity. The design guarantees operational reliability in environments with unstable power, high humidity, or limited airflow.

Combining robust industrial-grade components with enhanced environmental resilience makes the ARS2000 ideal for smart transportation, traffic monitoring, industrial automation, outdoor digital signage, and energy infrastructure deployments.

Additional Features:

  • Front Panel flexible I/O via M12 connector
  • 2x COM, 2x USB, 2x 2.5G LAN, 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
  • 1x M.2 B-key 3052, supports 5G/4G/LTE module
  • 1x M.2 E-key 2230, supports WiFi/BT
  • Supports wall mounting & TPM 2.0

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

