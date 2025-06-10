SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate on Enterprise Linux for RISC-V

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

In a big announcement for the RISC-V community, SiFive and Red Hat have made public a new collaboration between the two to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux support to RISC-V. More, according to the release, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is now available in developer preview on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 platform.

The HiFive Premier P550 is designed to provide a high performance RISC-V CPU development platform, SiFive said. Adding support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, the latest version of the enterprise Linux platform, further enables developers to create, optimize, and release new applications on the RISC-V architecture.

“Empowering the software developer community is an important part of realizing our vision to enable our partners to deliver systems with a meaningfully lower total cost of ownership than incumbent platforms,” said Ian Ferguson, VP, Vertical Markets at SiFive. “Delivering Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 developer preview on the popular SiFive HiFive Premier P550 provides a strong foundation to inspire the next generation of enterprise workloads and AI applications optimized for RISC-V.”

Both Red Hat and SiFive are active participants in the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) Project that is focused on optimizing open source software for deployment in RISC-V-based systems.

“The continued adoption of open source and open standard technologies continues to accelerate innovation across the industry,” said Ronald Pacheco​, senior ​director, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Product and Ecosystem Strategy, Red Hat. “With the growing demand for RISC-V, we are pleased to collaborate with SiFive to support Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 deployments on SiFive HiFive Premier P550 to further empower developers with the power of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform wherever and however they choose to deploy.”

The developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is initially available for use on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 platform. SiFive is collaborating with Red Hat to prepare Red Hat’s product portfolio for future intersection with RISC-V server hardware from a diverse set of RISC-V suppliers.