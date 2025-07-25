7STARLAKE Introduces AI-Optimized GPGPU Card Featuring NVIDIA Ada GPU and VITA 48.4 Cooling

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 7STARLAKE Taipei, Taiwan. 7STARLAKE released its SK901-AD5000, a rugged 3U OpenVPX GPGPU card leveraging NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture 5000 Ada GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory, 9,728 CUDA Cores, 304 Tensor Cores, and 76 RT Cores. Operating temperatures range from -20°C to 60°C, making it ideal for mission critical applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and autonomous systems.

The SK901-AD5000 supports VITA 48.4 highlighting a next-gen hybrid conduction liquid cooling system, blending high-efficiency liquid flow with a conduction-optimized cold plate. Its microchannel architecture optimizes coolant movement, guaranteeing quick and uniform heat dissipation while preventing thermal hotspots.

With its single-slot 3U VPX form factor, the card is suitable for AI-driven workloads such as radar and video processing, sensor fusion, geospatial analytics, and real-time simulation. Integrated sensors deliver real-time monitoring and adaptive thermal management with support for both passive and active cooling modes.



Aimed at complicated multi-sensor processing and advanced AI workloads, the solution features PCIe Gen 4 alongside one internal and three active DisplayPort outputs. The SK901-AD5000 delivers low-latency GPGPU processing, real-time ray tracing, deep learning, and AI inferencing.

For more information, visit 7starlake.com/products/board/vpx/sk901-ad5000.

