E2 SSD Form Factor: The New Superhero in High-Density Storage

By Nikolaos Florous Global Product Marketing Director MEMPHIS Electronic

Blog

Emerging workloads across AI, big data, IoT, and hyperscale compute require a rethinking of storage infrastructure. As data volume surges, particularly in the “warm data” tier, where information is accessed frequently but not in real-time, existing storage form factors struggle to scale simultaneously in terms of capacity, density, power, and performance.

Enter the E2 SSD form factor, developed jointly by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and the Open Compute Project (OCP). Purpose-built for ultra-dense storage environments, E2 enables up to 1 petabyte (PB) of QLC NAND flash per device, leveraging PCIe 6.0 NVMe, within a compact thermal-optimized footprint.

Since the inception of flash storage, form factors have evolved from mechanical drive mimics (2.5” SATA) to purpose-built enterprise storage designs. These include M.2, U.2/U.3, EDSFF variants, and now the next frontier: E2.

Storage Evolution: From Spinning Disks to Petabyte Flash

The storage industry has experienced a remarkable evolution over the past five decades—from magnetic platters to NAND flash arrays—shaped by growing demands for capacity, reliability, speed, and energy efficiency.



In the 1980s and 1990s, storage was dominated by spinning disk hard drives (HDDs), prized for their low cost-per-gigabyte. As digital content, databases, and internet usage expanded, higher capacities were achieved through advances in perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) and helium-filled enclosures, culminating in enterprise-grade HDDs reaching 20–60 TB in the early 2020s.



However, HDDs exhibited critical shortcomings:

Latency is typically in the millisecond range (5,000–8,000 µs)

High failure rates in dense environments

Significant cooling and vibration isolation requirements

This led to the rise of NAND flash storage in the early 2000s. With zero seek time, microsecond latency, and solid-state durability, SSDs transformed laptop, desktop, and enterprise performance. Early form factors like 2.5" SATA SSDs were drop-in replacements, constrained by SATA’s bandwidth (~6 Gbps).



The subsequent introduction of NVMe and PCIe-based SSDs in U.2, M.2, and later EDSFF formats unlocked:

Direct CPU access via PCIe lanes

Gigabyte-per-second throughput

Sub-100µs latency

Smaller thermal envelopes and better rack utilization

Despite these improvements, the growing volume of semi-active “warm data” exposed a market gap between high-cost performance SSDs and high-latency HDDs.



Key KPIs that shaped this transition include:

IOPS per watt: SSDs dramatically outpace HDDs (e.g., 100K vs. 400 IOPS)

Throughput per U: Increasing demand to store more per rack unit

Cost-per-GB: QLC NAND and controller advances narrow SSD-HDD cost gap

MTBF and reliability: SSDs exhibit fewer mechanical failures, especially in high-vibration environments

Cooling efficiency: High-density SSDs consume less power per TB compared to HDDs at scale.

The introduction of the E2 form factor responds precisely to this intersection: the need to store massive datasets close to compute, with flash-grade reliability, at a cost that competes with HDD-based systems in warm-tier architectures.

E2 SSDs leverage QLC NAND with SLC cache zones for burst write performance, and the NVMe 6.0 x4 interface ensures high bandwidth. Thermal design requires hybrid or liquid cooling at scale due to a peak draw of up to 80W. NVMe-MI support allows rich telemetry and power management.

Metric E2 SSD E3.L (EDSFF) U.3 NVMe 3.5” HDD Comment Max Capacity 1 PB 64 TB 32 TB 30–60 TB E2 leads in density Interface PCIe 6.0 x4 NVMe PCIe 4.0/5.0 PCIe 3.0/4.0 SATA/SAS Cutting-edge interface Power Draw 20–80W 20–40W 10–25W 5–15W High power density Latency ~20–40 µs ~20 µs ~40–60 µs ~5–8 ms Flash vs HDD Sequential Read 8–10 MB/s per TB 50–70 MB/s 80–100 MB/s 2–3 MB/s Performance balance Sequential Write 2–4 MB/s per TB 30–50 MB/s 50–80 MB/s 1–2 MB/s Write limited by QLC Random IOPS 5–10K 100K+ 50–80K 200–400 IO intensive advantage Dimensions 200x76x9.5mm 318x76x9.5mm 100.45x69.9x15mm 146x101.6x25.4mm Compact sizes Cooling Hybrid/Liquid Air/Liquid Air Air Needs advanced cooling Hot-Swap Yes Yes Yes Yes All support hot-swap

Technical & Mechanical Comparison of E2 vs Existing Form Factors

Looking at use cases

As AI workloads, video surveillance, genomic data, and IoT sensors flood data centers with petabytes of mid-use data, E2 SSDs offer a scalable solution that fits within the thermal, mechanical, and economic envelope required by tomorrow’s data-driven infrastructure.

Consequently, these are some of the most likely use cases for E2, with others surely to follow once the technology matures and becomes mainstream:

Data Centers & Hyperscalers: Up to 40 PB in 2U nodes. Suitable for warm object storage, logging infrastructure, and compliance storage.

AI/ML Training and Inference: Caches datasets for frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch. Stores model checkpoints locally.

AI-Powered Workstations: Ideal for 3D simulation, CAD/CAM, media rendering with petabyte-class local storage.

Robotics & Autonomous Systems: Stores real-time sensor data from LiDAR/radar. Useful for debugging and compliance logs.

Industrial IoT & Edge Compute: Retains data in disconnected environments. Enables localized analytics buffering.

E2 SSDs offer rack-space savings, energy efficiency, and a clear path to replace high-cap HDDs for warm-tier workloads. With maturing QLC economics, TCO parity is expected within 12–18 months.

Looking ahead

Micron and PureStorage have both contributed to the first drafts of the standard and presented their first prototypes: PureStorage, a 300TB E2, and Micron, one with more than 500 TB. In parallel, the Open Compute Project is standardizing chassis and airflow infrastructure for server platforms.

However, the server platforms are not supporting E2 yet, and it will be a while before memory manufacturers will be able to turn this new standard into a deployable product.