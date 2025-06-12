Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Evolution: A New RISC-V CEO & AI-Powered Platforms

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 12, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by RISC-V’s newest CEO, Andrea Gallo, who outlines his vision for the company’s future. From accelerating ecosystem growth to his expectations for current architectures, Gallo shares his strategy to shape the next chapter of RISC-V.

Later, Rich and Vin return with another Dev Talk, featuring Avijit Sinha, Senior VP of Strategy and Global Business Development at Wind River. They explore how AI is revolutionizing computing platforms and offer insights on starting your own AI project.

But first, Rich, Ken, and I dive into the evolving landscape of AI-powered search tools and their impact on journalism and media.

 
