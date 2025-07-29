SkyWater Secures License for Cypress-Originated IP to Fuel U.S.-Based Mixed-Signal ASICs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SkyWater

SkyWater Technology publicized it has come to a license agreement with Infineon Technologies that enables access to a full library of silicon-proven, mixed-signal ASIC design IP. The IP will allow engineers tools to develop highly efficient mixed-signal SoCs within a protected U.S. supply chain. The move is a strategic plan for U.S. semiconductor independence that extends SkyWater’s guidance in domestic modernization.

Cypress Semiconductor originally designed the IP and it has been validated in mass volume, automotive-grade applications, with a release through SkyWater’s S130 platform. The platform delivers a full suite of mixed signal building blocks, including embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) options and SRAM compilers for applications in automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer markets.

“The S130 platform has earned its reputation for reliability in demanding real-world environments,” said Percy Gilbert, SVP of Engineering at SkyWater. “By making this IP accessible, we’re enabling customers to reduce design risk, accelerate time to market, and lower development costs when building complex analog and mixed-signal ASICs – all while leveraging a mature, silicon-proven platform.”

SkyWater is expanding this to new ASIC developers, system companies, and government customers seeking longstanding support and scalable U.S. manufacturing solutions.

According to the press release, SkyWater aims to incorporate the IP portfolio into its Technology as a Service (TaaS℠) model, facilitating the development of next-generation, reliable mixed-signal SoCs with hardware that has been confirmed in automotive and mission-critical real-world applications.

Included in the portfolio are analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs), power management, timing, and communications modules.

“This is about reshaping the future of semiconductor innovation in the U.S.,” said Ross Miller, SVP of SkyWater’s Commercial and A&D Business. “Today, over 90% of global mixed-signal ASIC chip production happens offshore, despite these mature nodes being critical for automotive, industrial, and defense systems. We’re changing that. By combining proven, silicon-validated IP with trusted U.S. manufacturing, we’re empowering customers to design and manufacture reliable mixed-signal ASICs at scale within a secure domestic supply chain.”

