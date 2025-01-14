Cognizant and Siemens Collaborate on New Solution Accelerator for Software-Defined Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Cognizant announced today a new collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to integrate Siemens' PAVE360™ into its software-defined vehicle (SDV) solution accelerator. The Cognizant solution accelerator aims to address resource and complexity challenges by enabling continuous and simulated verification and validation across vehicle development.

The enhanced accelerator, featuring Siemens' Simcenter™ Prescan for sensor modeling and scenario-based testing, is designed to enable continuous and simulated verification and validation, streamline the development process, and reduce the time required to deliver features while managing the increasing software complexity from diverse platforms and components.

As the automotive landscape evolves, clients face significant pressures to innovate amidst increasing customization and hyper-personalization demands. The shift toward continuous verification and validation throughout the vehicle development lifecycle necessitates partnerships that can provide robust, agile solutions.

"We are already in an era where software is the differentiating factor in the automotive industry," said Sidhant Rastogi, President, of Zinnov. "From OEMs and tier 1 suppliers to new-age carmakers, tech service providers and platform providers, an ecosystem-driven approach is becoming central to building the capabilities required for SDVs. By enabling a shift-left approach that addresses safety and security requirements, the Cognizant-Siemens collaboration intends to accelerate product development cycles, a critical advantage for automakers in today's competitive landscape."

"Cognizant's expertise in scalable, hardware-agnostic software development aligns perfectly with our goals to innovate and meet the increasing demands for customization and hyper-personalization in the automotive industry," said David Fritz, Vice President, Hybrid and Virtual Systems, of Siemens. "This collaboration with Cognizant allows us to respond to customers' growing demands effectively, leveraging our combined expertise to accelerate product development and testing processes."

