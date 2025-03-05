Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Explore AI-Driven Innovations with Wind River

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 05, 2025

Blog

During embedded world, Wind River (Hall 5, Booth 253) will showcase its intelligent edge software that is facilitating new possibilities with AI at the edge from cloud based, cloud native, DevOps solutions to real-time and open-source technologies.

Booth demonstrations will include industrial safety and security leveraging AI models, open source-based tumor detection technology utilizing AI at the edge, AI-enabled DevSecOps for industrial robotics, and a modern approach to DevSecOps and lifecycle management featured within an automotive environment.

From uncompromised safety and security to Edge AI enablement, Wind River technology is advancing mission-critical systems across industries.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information visit, windriver.com/.

