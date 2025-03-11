Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Ceva Demonstrates Scalable AI and Wireless Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 11, 2025

Image Credit: Ceva

At embedded world 2025, Ceva (Hall 4, Booth 462) will highlight its leading-edge wireless communications and Edge AI IP innovating smart edge devices for the future. Enabling seamless edge intelligence, Ceva’s solutions allow billions of devices to connect, sense, and analyze data efficiently. Ceva will demonstrate how AI-driven connectivity is a growing importance with advancements in Bluetooth technology and fresh use cases for edge NPUs in embedded ML applications.

Booth Exhibits:

Wireless IoT Connectivity:

  • The latest multi-protocol solutions, including Bluetooth 6.0 with Channel Sounding for precise positioning and Auracast broadcast audio for shared streaming, UWB for logical access, Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast data rates, and robust Cellular IoT solutions

Edge AI Capabilities:

  • Ceva-NeuPro NPUs, deliver power-efficient AI processing from always-on Embedded ML to high-performance Generative AI (Gen-AI) applications
  • Scalable and programmable Edge AI IP enables real-time decision-making at the edge, reducing latency, enhancing privacy, and efficiency.

Immersive Audio and Sensor Fusion:

  • Demonstration of Ceva’s spatial audio with head tracking elevates user experiences in wearables and smart TVs

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

