New Eagle Launches Edge AI Raptor HPC Platform with John Deere VPU

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: New Eagle

New Eagle announced its Raptor High-Performance Compute Platform. It is a GPU-enabled embedded controller built on a vision processing unit (VPU) from John Deere and introduces a significant expansion in the capabilities of New Eagle’s embedded control ecosystem. The platform supports up to 275 TOPS of processing power and incorporates up to 12 GMSL2 camera inputs with Power-over-Coax (PoC) technology.

With the integration of John Deere’s VPU, the Raptor ecosystem enables efficient design time, build time, and deployment, utilizing model-based development with the Raptor toolchain. The rugged platform comes with IP67 sealing, fanless passive cooling, wide voltage and temperature support making it ideal for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), mobile robotics, rapid prototyping, and harsh industrial automation applications.

Highlights:

Unlocks edge AI, machine vision, and model-based control

12–56V support

Full submersion protection

Supports C/C++, Python, Simulink, and soon, Raptor auto-code generation

“Adding a GPU-powered compute platform to the Raptor ecosystem opens the door to more advanced autonomy and vision-based control,” said Chris Baker, CEO of New Eagle. “Our customers now have a scalable path from traditional embedded control units to edge AI running on rugged, vehicle-ready hardware supported by familiar Raptor development workflows.”

New Eagle will exhibit (Booth#4801) the platform at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025, April 28-30 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

For more information, visit neweagle.net/hardware/john-deere.