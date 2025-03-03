Embedded Computing Design

Touchfree HMI Control Through Latest Innovations in Embedded Module Designs

March 03, 2025

Whitepaper

Touchfree HMI Control Through Latest Innovations in Embedded Module Designs

Hygiene-sensitive environments require a different approach to HMI controls. But how do you achieve touch free operations?


While touchscreens have become the standard for modern HMIs, they have limitations in hygiene-sensitive environments, high-brightness conditions, and hands-free operations. Alternative control concepts have emerged but were often cost-prohibitive. Now, with powerful embedded computing modules and advances in AI and connectivity, these innovative interfaces can be implemented more efficiently and cost-effectively, enhancing machine and device operation. This whitepaper elaborates on why the new module TQMa95xx is the right choice for facing these challenges.

