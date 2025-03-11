The Road to embedded world: NEXCOM Unveils Powerful Intel-Driven Solutions for AI and Edge Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM, an Intel Titanium partner, will exhibit its innovative products and solutions that leverage Intel CPUs during embedded world in Hall 5, Booth 235. Amongst the highlights will be the Neu-X304 edge computer system powered by 12/13th Gen Intel Core Processor and the VTC 6232-C4SIP fanless 4-CH PoE in-vehicle computer with Intel Atom x7433RE.

Neu-X304

The Neu-X304 series is an industrial grade fanless edge computing system powered by 12/13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors (formerly Alder Lake S & Raptor Lake-S) with Intel 670E/H610E express chipset. The Neu-X304 series features enhanced GPU performance driven by Intel UHD Graphics 770 engine allow for eye-catching visuals.

Support for three HDMI output, 4K@60Hz, and I/Os including two LAN s (one Intel 226-V, 2.5GbE, one Intel 219-LM, GbE), two COM ports, eight USB ports, one MIC-in, one line-out, and one remote switch is included. Expansion possibilities include three M.2 slots for support SSD storage, Wi-Fi and LTE /5G connectivity.

The Neu-X304 system offers a blend of AI and visual edge computing performance and is ideal for applications in healthcare, public transportation monitoring, digital educational system, AI recognition, and data center cloud computing.

VTC 6232-C4SIP

Another booth demonstration will include the VTC 6232-C4SIP leveraging the Intel Atom quad-core processor x7433RE (up to 1.5GHz). It complies with stringent E-mark standards in a rugged, fanless, and compact mechanism. The VTC 6232-C4SIP provides complete communication capability between vehicle and computer with a built-in CAN FD interface.

It can be alerted by ignition, RTC timer, or remotely through SMS message and supports four 802.3bt/af/at PoE ports (maximum total 90W) to connect with IP cameras. The 2.5” removable SSD and eMMC eases storage access and ensures flexibility to meet the demands of video surveillance in vehicle applications.

Other Booth Demonstrations:

nROK 7280-AC5IP :Intel Core Ultra, Meteor-lake H, AI In-Vehicle/Railway Telematics Computer.

NIFE 106: Palm-Sized Intel N97 Quad-Core Fanless System

NISE 3000 20C: Intel Core Ultra 7/5 (Series 1) Fanless System

AIGE 1000: 12/13/14th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 High Performance System with Expansion

AIEdge-X310: Intel 14th Gen Core i Edge Computer

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit https://builders.intel.com/ecosystem-engagement/marketing/events/ew-2025.