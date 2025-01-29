Embedded Computing Design

Next-Gen Longsys eMMC Optimizes Space and Performance for AI Devices

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 29, 2025

News

Image Credit: Longsys

Longsys introduced a 7.2mm × 7.2mm subsize eMMC, that delivers an innovative memory solution for enhancing the physical space of AI wearables. According to the press release, it is one of the smallest subsize eMMCs presently offered. 153 solder balls virtually cover the entirety of the panel.

The surface area is reduced by approximately 65% when juxtaposed with the standard 11.5mm × 13mm eMMC. The thickness of the eMMC is 0.8mm and weighs approximately 0.1g compared to the standard 0.3g eMMC.

Included firmware guarantees fast device boot-up, seamless AI application performance, and efficient data processing. To lower energy use for optimal battery life, support for intelligent sleep and dynamic frequency scaling is available.

With high capacities of 64GB and 128GB, the eMMC is ideal for AI-enhanced wearables, including smart glasses, watches, and earphones. 

For more information, visit longsys.com/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

