STMicroelectronics: STM32U3B5
May 12, 2026
Product
Bringing high performance DSP & edge AI to ultra-low power designs. The STM32U3B5/U3C5 line is built on an Arm®️ Cortex®️‑M33 core and include 640 Kbytes of RAM and up to 2 Mbytes of dual‑bank flash.
The line integrates ST’s hardware signal processing (HSP) technology, accelerating DSP and AI tasks while drastically improving power efficiency, to deliver edge AI performance typically found only on larger, high‑power chips.
Highlights:
- Arm Cortex-M33 core with FPU
- 640 Kbytes RAM and up to 2 Mbytes flash dual bank
- 117 Coremark/mW and 10 µA/MHz
- I3C, FDCAN, SPI, UART interfaces
- Near-threshold technology
- Hardware signal processor (HSP)
Product Website Link: https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en/campaigns/extended-battery-life-with-stm32u3-z11.html?ecmp=tt49198_gl_ps_apr2026&aw_kw=stm32%20microcontroller&aw_m=e&aw_c=22409436698&aw_tg=kwd-315475775648&aw_gclid=Cj0KCQjw_IXQBhCkARIsADqELbJtW8l6I8LgQJz5BbVVCdKwu1HGg2amhvSGnYEw-RvH0WaCFmpMiqUaAp1QEALw_wcB&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22409436698&gbraid=0AAAAADmP1XSzgcJ7wXAGD3eLi7-w6qnFl&gclid=Cj0KCQjw_IXQBhCkARIsADqELbJtW8l6I8LgQJz5BbVVCdKwu1HGg2amhvSGnYEw-RvH0WaCFmpMiqUaAp1QEALw_wcB
Datasheet Link: https://www.st.com/resource/en/datasheet/stm32u3c5ci.pdf
Buy It Now Link: https://estore.st.com/en/catalogsearch/result/index/?inStock=1&product_list_limit=40&q=STM32U3B&icmp=tt42498_gl_lnkon_jan2025