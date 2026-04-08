Embedded Executive: embedded world recap | DigiKey

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

If you weren't able to attend embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany, a few weeks ago, you’ll love this recap of the event featuring David Sandys, the Senior Director of Technical Enablement and Engagement at DigiKey.

While it’s not possible to see everything at a show as large as embedded world, David and I pull out many of the highlights.

Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. and hear about some of the things that stood out for David (and for DigiKey).