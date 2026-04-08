Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: embedded world recap | DigiKey

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 08, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: embedded world recap | DigiKey

If you weren't able to attend embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany, a few weeks ago, you’ll love this recap of the event featuring David Sandys, the Senior Director of Technical Enablement and Engagement at DigiKey

While it’s not possible to see everything at a show as large as embedded world, David and I pull out many of the highlights. 

Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. and hear about some of the things that stood out for David (and for DigiKey).

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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