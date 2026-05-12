Arduino: Portenta H7
May 12, 2026
Product
Portenta H7 simultaneously runs high-level code along with real-time tasks.
H7's main processor is the STMicroelectronics dual-core STM32H747 including an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 running at 480 MHz and an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4 running at 240 MHz. The two cores communicate via a Remote Procedure Call mechanism that allows calling functions on the other processor seamlessly.
Both processors share all the in-chip peripherals and can run:
- Arduino sketches on top of the Arm®️ Mbed™️ OS
- Native Mbed™️ applications
- MicroPython / JavaScript via an interpreter
- TensorFlow™️ Lite
Highlights:
- STM32H747 dual-core processor
- 8 MB SDRAM
- 16 MB NOR Flash
- 10/100 Ethernet Phy
- USB HS
- Secure element
Product Website Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/
Datasheet Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/
Buy It Now Link: https://store.arduino.cc/products/portenta-h7