Embedded Computing Design

Arduino: Portenta H7

May 12, 2026

Product

Image Credit: Arduino

Portenta H7 simultaneously runs high-level code along with real-time tasks.

H7's main processor is the STMicroelectronics dual-core STM32H747 including an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 running at 480 MHz and an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4 running at 240 MHz. The two cores communicate via a Remote Procedure Call mechanism that allows calling functions on the other processor seamlessly.

Both processors share all the in-chip peripherals and can run:

  • Arduino sketches on top of the Arm®️ Mbed™️ OS
  • Native Mbed™️ applications
  • MicroPython / JavaScript via an interpreter
  • TensorFlow™️ Lite

Highlights:

  • STM32H747 dual-core processor
  • 8 MB SDRAM
  • 16 MB NOR Flash
  • 10/100 Ethernet Phy
  • USB HS
  • Secure element

Product Website Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/

Datasheet Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/

Buy It Now Link: https://store.arduino.cc/products/portenta-h7

Topic Tags
IoT
Image Credit: DigiKey
Morse Micro Expands Global Reach With New DigiKey Distribution Partnership

May 12, 2026

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Credit: Akasa
Akasa Releases 10 Gigabit PCIe NIC for Desktops, Servers, and Workstations

April 24, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Espressif Systems
Espressif Systems: ESP32-C6 Series

May 12, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
RunSafe Security Releases 2026 Medical Device Cybersecurity Index

May 4, 2026

MORE