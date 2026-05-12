Arduino: Portenta H7

Product

Image Credit: Arduino Portenta H7 simultaneously runs high-level code along with real-time tasks.

H7's main processor is the STMicroelectronics dual-core STM32H747 including an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 running at 480 MHz and an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4 running at 240 MHz. The two cores communicate via a Remote Procedure Call mechanism that allows calling functions on the other processor seamlessly.

Both processors share all the in-chip peripherals and can run:

Arduino sketches on top of the Arm®️ Mbed™️ OS

Native Mbed™️ applications

MicroPython / JavaScript via an interpreter

TensorFlow™️ Lite

Highlights:

STM32H747 dual-core processor

8 MB SDRAM

16 MB NOR Flash

10/100 Ethernet Phy

USB HS

Secure element

Product Website Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/

Datasheet Link: https://www.arduino.cc/pro/hardware-product-portenta-h7/

Buy It Now Link: https://store.arduino.cc/products/portenta-h7

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