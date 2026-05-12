Renesas: RZ/G2L

Product

Image Credit: Renesas The RZ/G2L microprocessor includes a Cortex®️-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU, 16-bit DDR3L/DDR4 interface, 3D graphics engine with Arm®️ Mali-G31 and video codec (H.264). It also has many interfaces such as camera input, display output, USB 2.0, and Gbit-Ether, making it ideal for applications such as entry-class industrial human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and embedded devices with video capabilities.

The RZ/G2L is also package-compatible and pin-compatible with the RZ/V2L embedded with AI accelerator. This allows RZ/G2L users to easily upgrade to the RZ/V2L for additional AI functions without needing to modify the PCB, keeping migration costs low.

As a software platform for this product, Renesas provides the Verified Linux Package, which includes the Linux Kernel, middleware drivers, and basic software for this product. The Verified Linux package is verified and provided by Renesas.

Highlights:

Cortex-A55 (dual or single)

Cortex-M33

3D graphics engine (Arm Mali-G31)

Video codec (H.264)

Camera interface (MIPI-CSI or Parallel-IF)

Display interface (MIPI-DSI or Parallel-IF)

Product Website Link: https://www.renesas.com/en/products/rz-g2l

Datasheet Link: https://www.renesas.com/en/products/rz-g2l?tab=documentation

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