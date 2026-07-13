Imec and Diraq Demonstrate First Coherent Operation of Eight Silicon MOS Spin Qubits Fabricated in a 300mm CMOS-Compatible Foundry Process

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

LEUVEN (Belgium) and SYDNEY (Australia), July 13, 2026 — Imec and Diraq today announce they have demonstrated the coherent operation and readout of an eight silicon MOS spin-qubit array designed and fabricated on imec's advanced 300mm spin-qubit technology platform using a CMOS-compatible process. The results, published in a Nature Communications paper, mark an important step toward scalable quantum processors manufactured with the same industrial technologies used to produce today's most advanced semiconductor chips.

Silicon spin qubits are regarded as a promising pathway to large-scale quantum computing because they can exploit the infrastructure, supply chains and manufacturing expertise already developed by the semiconductor industry. The work of this paper builds on imec and Diraq’s earlier demonstration, in a 2025 Nature paper, showing that industrially manufactured silicon spin qubits can achieve fidelity levels required for quantum error correction.

While that result established the viability of individual and two-qubit building blocks, today’s work extends this and demonstrates that imec’s process can be scaled to larger arrays: an eight-qubit linear array was demonstrated, maintaining the coherence and controllability required for future large-scale quantum computers.

Per the companies, scaling the readout architecture for this larger array does not require a significant increase in sensor count, wiring density, or thermal load; this type of favorable scaling ratio points toward arrays that remain highly compact as they grow, which is required for large-scale quantum processors.

The eight-qubit devices were fabricated on imec's 300mm silicon spin-qubit platform, which leverages CMOS-compatible manufacturing technology developed over nearly a decade of process optimization and engineering, bridging the gap between laboratory demonstrations and manufacturable quantum technologies.

"The future of quantum computing depends not only on qubit quality but also on the ability to manufacture increasingly complex quantum processors with the reproducibility, yield, and scale of the semiconductor industry," said Kristiaan De Greve, fellow and program director of quantum computing at imec. "This result demonstrates that industrial 300mm CMOS-compatible manufacturing can support quantum systems beyond isolated qubit pairs. By combining imec’s advanced semiconductor process technology with quantum device engineering, we are taking important steps toward realizing scalable silicon-based quantum processors."

"This is what an industrial pathway to quantum computing looks like," said Andrew Dzurak, Founder and CEO of Diraq. "Nine months ago, we showed the world that silicon MOS qubits could be fabricated reliably using imec’s 300 mm CMOS platform technology. Today, imec has scaled, and Diraq has tested the size of the array using exactly the same process, with no compromise in coherence. This is the cadence we need to reach utility scale, and it is the type of cadence we expect to keep.”

For more information, visit www.imec-int.com

Tiera Oliver is the assistant managing editor at Embedded Computing Design. She is responsible for web content editing, product news, and story development. She also manages, edits, and develops content for ECD podcasts, including Embedded Insiders. She utilizes her expertise in journalism and content management to oversee editorial content, coordinate with editors, and ensure high-quality output across web, print, and multimedia platforms. She manages diverse projects, assists in the production of digital magazines, and hosts company podcasts by conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders to deliver engaging and insightful discussions. Tiera attended Northern Arizona University, where she received her bachelor's in journalism and political science. She was also a news reporter for the student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera