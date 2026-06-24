PTZOptics, Detect-It, and Comtronix Showcase Industrial AI Inspection Solutions at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Detect-It Booth 3920 at Automate 2026 is the home of PTZOptics, Detect-It, and Comtronix where the companies are exhibiting industrial AI inspection solutions. Live demonstrations will highlight how automotive, heavy equipment, food, and beverage producers can migrate away from complicated and high-cost AI to real-time visual inspection, automation, and on-premises intelligence on the factory floor.

The collaboration sees PTZOptics broadcast-quality camera systems, Detect-It visual AI software, and Comtronix industrial computing hardware promoting production reliability, reduction in inspection bottlenecks, and scaled AI-enabled workflows.

Joint demonstrations will center around on-premises AI deployment. Per the press release, unlike cloud-dependent AI solutions, this joint system runs entirely behind a customer’s firewall. Video feeds stay inside the plant, operational data is never transmitted externally, and the system remains fully functional even without internet connectivity.

Demonstrations:

#1

Single camera inspection workflow utilizing one PTZOptics camera, Detect-It Net Runner AI software, and a compact Comtronix industrial PC

Visitors can interact with a live presence/absence or good-part/bad-part detection net, moving components in and out of frame to watch the system live and respond to changes in real time

#2

Multi-camera setup mounted on a table-sized gantry, with multiple PTZOptics cameras moving between positions to simultaneously check presence/absence, bolt tightness, clip closures, and component orientation on a single part

Also featured Detect-It Net Runner AI Software and a midlevel Comtronix industrial PC

#3

Preview of the partners’ first-ever robotic demonstration featuring a FANUC cobot (collaborative robot) arm with a mounted PTZOptics pan/tilt/zoom camera

Visitors will see how cameras, robotics, industrial AI, and in-factory computers can solve challenging inspections in production environments

“Manufacturers are under pressure to improve quality, reduce defects, and bring AI into production, but many teams still see AI as expensive, complicated, and difficult to maintain,” said Matt Davis, CTO, PTZOptics. “This collaboration shows a more practical path. With PTZOptics’ high-quality robotic cameras, visual AI software from Detect-It, and industrial computers from Comtronix working together, manufacturers can easily start with a simple inspection use case and rapidly scale toward more advanced, factory-wide automation.”

For more information, visit detect-it.ai/, ptzoptics.com/computer-vision/, and comtronixus.com/.