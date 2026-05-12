NXP: i.MX RT1010

Product

Image Credit: NXP i.MX RT1010 Crossover MCUs are based on the Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 core for real-time performance and high integration for Industrial and IoT applications.

The i.MX RT1010 Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 operates at up to 500 MHz with 128 KB on-chip RAM that can be configured as Tightly-Coupled Memory or general-purpose. The family offers various memory interfaces and a wide range of connectivity interfaces including UART, SPI, I²C, and USB. 80 LQFP packages included for low-cost PCB designs.

The i.MX RT1010 family is supported by the MCUXpresso ecosystem, which includes an SDK, a choice of IDEs and secure provisioning and configuration tools to enable rapid development.

Highlights:

Arm®️ Cortex®️-M7 up to 500 MHz

Real-time, low-latency response as low as 20 ns

MCUXpresso ecosystem support

Zephyr RTOS support

External memory interface options

80 LQFP packages for low-cost PCB designs

Product Website Link: https://www.nxp.com/products/i.MX-RT1010

Datasheet Link: https://www.nxp.com/products/i.MX-RT1010

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