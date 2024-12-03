Winbond Announces Enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM Products for Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Taichung, Taiwan – Winbond Electronics Corporation announced the enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM products, specifically designed for the latest generation of automotive applications. These solutions are designed to offer significant advancements in power efficiency, performance, and carbon reduction.

The LPDDR4/4X DRAM is the fourth generation of low-power memory solutions tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the automotive and industrial sectors. These memory products offer a unique combination of double-data-rate technology, low power consumption, and design flexibility.

Additionally, the technology's high bandwidth and low latency are designed to enable rapid data transfer, supporting the real-time processing needs of modern automotive systems, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment, and factory automation systems.

A key highlight of Winbond’s LPDDR4/4X DRAM is introducing the compact 100BGA package, which is 50% smaller than the traditional 200BGA. The reduction in package size directly translates to a 50% decrease in packaging-related carbon emissions.

The 100BGA package is fully backward-compatible with the existing 200BGA Single Die Package (SDP), simplifying the transition for automotive manufacturers. By adjusting the PCBA layout, customers can seamlessly adopt this advanced memory solution without extensive rework.

Winbond ensures a stable supply chain for its LPDDR4/4X DRAM products, guaranteeing long-term support to meet the demands of extended product life cycles in the automotive and industrial industries. Winbond’s commitment to quality and supply chain stability also caters to the needs of consumer markets, particularly in applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and wearables.

Key Benefits for Automotive Applications:

Power Efficiency: LPDDR4/4X DRAM technology lowers power consumption, extending the battery life of electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing heat generation.

High Performance: With high bandwidth and low latency, LPDDR4/4X DRAM supports the fast data transfer required for real-time processing in automotive systems.

Environmental Sustainability: The 50% reduction in package size from 200BGA to 100BGA leads to a proportional decrease in packaging-related carbon emissions.

Design Flexibility: The 100BGA package is backward-compatible with 200BGA, enabling smooth integration and shorter design cycles for automotive manufacturers.

Guaranteed Supply: Winbond provides a stable and reliable supply chain, critical for automotive and industrial applications that are characterized by long product life cycles.

Internal ECC Circuitry: LPDDR4/4X DRAM is equipped with built-in ECC circuitry to improve single-bit error correction and support superior quality. This reduces standby and refresh power consumption while enhancing memory reliability.

“We are excited to offer LPDDR4/4X DRAM solutions that meet the special needs of the automotive sector. By combining power efficiency with superior performance, Winbond’s LPDDR4/4X DRAM products enable electric and hybrid vehicles to meet stringent market demands. At the same time, our innovations in packaging contribute to the industry’s carbon reduction goals, further supporting a sustainable future,” says Winbond.