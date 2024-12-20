1NCE's CIP Offers Open Access to Propel IoT Development Across Global Verticals

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: 1NCE

1NCE launched its Certified Integrators Program (CIP) that is aimed to empower external software developers to integrate seamlessly with 1NCE’s IoT platform. According to the press release, 1NCE equips integrators with tools to deliver streamlined, cost-effective IoT implementations for businesses across many verticals.

The strategy revolves around providing open access to encourage collaboration among software developers on its platform. The CIP starts with a certification program for partners, preparing them as IoT experts, and offers resources to help integrators design customer-centric, optimized solutions.

A cohort of 10 integrators from eight countries has effectively earned certification. These emerging industry leaders are primed to support customers in creating connected products on the 1NCE platform with seamless integration, accelerated timelines, and reduced costs.

Partners

Centri Group Inc. (United States): Centri crafts state-of-the-art full-stack IoT solutions that turn ambitious ideas into market-ready products.

Codico GmbH (Austria): CODICO is a name that stands for the Design-In distribution of high-quality active and passive electronic components and interconnect systems.

Device Insight GmbH (Germany): Device Insight has been assisting companies in digitalization within the realms of IoT, Analytics & AI for more than 20 years.

Emerge Soft (Poland): Emerge Soft specializes in development and integration of advanced IoT solutions, harnessing the power of connectivity.

Fixme GmbH (Germany): FIXME specializes in rapid, sustainable engineering solutions.

JSC SoftTeco LT (Lithuania): SoftTeco is an international IT company specializing in custom software development, mobile app solutions, and IT consulting.

Meritech Co. Ltd. (Japan): Meritech's monoZ facilitates the transformation of physical products into smart and advanced systems swiftly and economically, empowering users with enhanced capabilities and operational efficiencies.

Saijai Tech Co., Ltd. (Thailand): Saijai is a tech startup specializing in the development of IoT, IIoT, and Smart City solutions.

Spring Computing Technologies Inc. (United States): SpringCT is a technology research and development company offering entire spectrum of product lifecycle services in IoT space.

Suntech USA International (South Korea): Suntech | ST SUNLAB specializes in the design and manufacturing of both standard and custom hardware solutions for fleet management, vehicle security, driver behavior, fuel saving, asset & cargo tracking and insurance telematics.

Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer at 1NCE: “When you set a new standard for building and managing connected products, you can’t do it alone. We’ve seen that our most successful customers work with partners. That’s why we’ve opened 1NCE’s doors to welcome the best minds in IoT.”