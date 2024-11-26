VORAGO and Collabora Join Forces to Advance Linux-Based Innovation Beyond Earth's Orbit

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

"As Linux is gaining traction in the Aerospace & Defense market, engineers need to ensure that open source is meeting the specific challenges of ensuring security and reliability in the extreme environment and unique conditions of space. With this partnership, we saw an opportunity to better support our customers by bringing together our expertise in the space market with Collabora's deep expertise in open source," said Ken Obuszewski, VP of Business Development and Product at VORAGO Technologies. "As we continue to expand our portfolio, we want to make sure that all of our customers have access to the resources and support they need to continue innovating with our components. Open source will be key to that effort, and we are excited to bring the Collabora team to the table with us."

"Collabora commends VORAGO Technologies for recognizing the critical importance of paying attention to the software platform when it comes to offering Arm-based microprocessors, particularly those with embedded graphics processors (GPU). Customers are too often left to handle software issues that should have been identified and handled much sooner," said Guy Lunardi, VP of Business Development at Collabora. "We are delighted to be partnering with VORAGO Technologies to deliver the most comprehensive Open-Source software developer experience, with a strong emphasis on customers' development teams and their use cases, far surpassing any BSP previously available in the Aerospace & Defense market."

