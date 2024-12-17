Embedded Computing Design

sureCore Partners with Sarcina to Innovate Cryogenic IP Design

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 17, 2024

News

Image Credit: sureCore

sureCore recently announced a series of cryogenic IP in 180 nm and 22nm process nodes. It is collaborating with Sarcina, which developed a package that can withstand cryogenic temperatures. sureCore’s Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) has a temperature range from 77K (-196°C) down to near absolute zero that is essential for Quantum Computers (QCs).

Larry Zu, Sarcina’s CEO, commented, “We have developed a reputation as the “go-to” design expert for companies needing to push the boundaries of current packaging technology. Whether this be for complex multi-chip 3D solutions, or, as in this case, for extreme low temperature operation, our experience and know-how allowed us to develop a custom BGA package specially for cryogenic temperatures.”

According to the company, both standard cell and IO cell libraries were designed for performing at cryogenic temperatures supporting an industry standard RTL to GDSII physical design flow to be seamlessly integrated.

“This represents another critical step in our program to make Cryo-CMOS available for the Quantum Computing (QC) ecosystem. Our CryoMem range of memory IP is silicon proven in addition to validating our library recharacterization service,” ends Paul Wells, sureCore’s CEO.

For more information, visit sure-core.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

