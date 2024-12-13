TDK Announces Industrial Power Supply Series With Optional Push-In Wire Terminations

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation announced push-in wire terminations for models in the high-reliability, TDK-Lambda HWS-A family of AC-DC power supplies.

The HWS-A/E models have vertical or horizontal-orientated terminals, simplifying cable harnessing. Designed to automate manufacturing processes, the HWS-A/E models are both time and cost-effective. The terminal levers enable the insertion of wires and ferrules without the need for tools, and unlike screw terminal blocks, no torque requirements or routine testing is required.

The HWS-A/E series accepts an 85 to 265Vac input, withstanding a peak voltage of 300Vac for 5 seconds. The push-in terminal options are available for 12, 15, 24, and 48V outputs and 50, 100, and 150W rated models. All models are certified to IEC / EN / UL / CSA 62368-1, IEC / EN 62477-1 (OVC III), and UL 508, with CE and UKCA marking to the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives.

The TDK-Lambda HWS series provides a limited lifetime warranty. Per the company, conservative component ratings and temperatures, including the electrolytic capacitors, ensure long operating field life.

More information on the HWS-A/E series can be found at HWS15A-150A Series (tdk.com)

Main applications

Factory automation, semiconductor fabrication, test industrial and communication equipment

Main features and benefits

Push-in wire terminations for automated assembly

Very conservative electrolytic capacitor ratings

Class B conducted and radiated EMI

IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1, IEC/EN 62477-1 (OVC III) and UL 508 safety certifications

Limited lifetime warranty(1)

(1) See applicable regional terms of sale

For more information, visit: www.jp.lambda.tdk.com/en/