Embedded Computing Design

Oncilla Family Brings Versatile Machine Vision Solutions to Automation and Defense Industries

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 12, 2024

News

Oncilla Family Brings Versatile Machine Vision Solutions to Automation and Defense Industries
Image Credit: Active Silicon

Active Silicon introduced its rugged Oncilla family of industrial machine vision computers powered by the Intel Alder Lake processor and includes16GB DDR5 SDRAM memory, multiple expansion options, and extensive I/O. The first models are the CoaXPress, Camera Link, and the palm-sized Oncilla Mini.

According to the press release, the CoaXPress and the Camera Link supports GenICam compliant FireBird frame grabbers, supporting the fastest high-speed, high-resolution cameras. Included is a license for ActiveSDK (Active Silicon’s Software Development Kit which provides comprehensive example applications and optimized libraries) and when combined with the pre-installed ActiveCapture tool for camera and frame grabber control, it produces efficient system development and integration.

The Mini supports GigE and USB3 video transmission with a 150 x 105 x 52.3 mm form factor. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards to resist shock, vibration, water, and dust ingress.

Ideal Applications:

  • Automation
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Defense

For more information, visit activesilicon.com/products/machine-vision-computers/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Machine Vision
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
Automotive
Winbond Announces Enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM Products for Automotive Applications

December 3, 2024

MORE
IoT
Embedded Executive: Developing a Strategy To Manage Edge-to-Cloud Data, aicas

December 4, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Apertis
From Atari to Bosch: Apertis 2024 Expands Embedded Device Capabilities

December 9, 2024

MORE