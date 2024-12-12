Oncilla Family Brings Versatile Machine Vision Solutions to Automation and Defense Industries

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Active Silicon

Active Silicon introduced its rugged Oncilla family of industrial machine vision computers powered by the Intel Alder Lake processor and includes16GB DDR5 SDRAM memory, multiple expansion options, and extensive I/O. The first models are the CoaXPress, Camera Link, and the palm-sized Oncilla Mini.

According to the press release, the CoaXPress and the Camera Link supports GenICam compliant FireBird frame grabbers, supporting the fastest high-speed, high-resolution cameras. Included is a license for ActiveSDK (Active Silicon’s Software Development Kit which provides comprehensive example applications and optimized libraries) and when combined with the pre-installed ActiveCapture tool for camera and frame grabber control, it produces efficient system development and integration.

The Mini supports GigE and USB3 video transmission with a 150 x 105 x 52.3 mm form factor. It meets MIL-STD-810H standards to resist shock, vibration, water, and dust ingress.

Ideal Applications:

Automation

Industrial

Medical

Defense

For more information, visit activesilicon.com/products/machine-vision-computers/.