Embedded Computing Design

Get Real Code Privacy on ChatGPT

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 09, 2023

News

San Francisco, California. ObfusCat developed an algorithm to hide semantic proprietary code for sustaining more accurate and secure results from ChatGPT searches. The algorithm conceals and opens functions locally on users’ system with efficacy focused on security.

Although OpenAI has a feature that will delete query history within ChatGPT, the contents are saved for 30 days. ObfusCat delivers a zero-knowledge approach enabling sent code in privately oened API keys for ultimate privacy. Included are integrated curated secrets list, focused prompts, and customer personalization.

Supported Languages:

  • Swift
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Rust, C++
  • Kotlin, C#
  • Objective-C,
  • Java
  • Go
  • Python
  • PHP

To dpwnload the app, visit apple.com/us/app/obfuscat.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Open Source
Processing
Security
Software & OS
Debug & Test
Get Real Code Privacy on ChatGPT

May 9, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Introduces AI-based HeartKit for Real-Time Heart Monitoring Applications

May 2, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Texas Instruments Introduces New SimpleLink™ Family of Wi-Fi 6 Companion ICs

April 18, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Kinetica Connects ChatGPT with Enterprise

May 2, 2023

MORE