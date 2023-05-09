Get Real Code Privacy on ChatGPT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Francisco, California. ObfusCat developed an algorithm to hide semantic proprietary code for sustaining more accurate and secure results from ChatGPT searches. The algorithm conceals and opens functions locally on users’ system with efficacy focused on security.

Although OpenAI has a feature that will delete query history within ChatGPT, the contents are saved for 30 days. ObfusCat delivers a zero-knowledge approach enabling sent code in privately oened API keys for ultimate privacy. Included are integrated curated secrets list, focused prompts, and customer personalization.

Supported Languages:

Swift

JavaScript

TypeScript

Rust, C++

Kotlin, C#

Objective-C,

Java

Go

Python

PHP

To dpwnload the app, visit apple.com/us/app/obfuscat.