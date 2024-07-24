Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 24, 2024

Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

The latest wearable medical devices are designed to help consumers make better decisions regarding their care. Until recently, the space has been somewhat limited. Size and power were the two biggest constraints. Those constraints aren’t going away, but they are definitely being lessened thanks to some of the latest innovations on the semiconductor side.

To hear more about these innovations, I spoke to Andrew Baker, the Co-Founder and CEO of Orca Semiconductor, a startup in the emerging connected health arena. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Analog & Power
TI Introduces New Magnetic Packaging Technology for Power Modules

July 24, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

June 25, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Numbering on official MIDI spec matches plug (right) not receptacle (left) / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
MIDI Circuit Design for Arduino and Microcontrollers

July 11, 2024

MORE
Security
Enhancing Secure Memory with CPU-Enforced Tagging

July 19, 2024

MORE