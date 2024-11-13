Tektronix Unveils New Lineup of Power Instrumentation Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Beaverton, OR – Tektronix announced a new lineup of power devices designed to accelerate industries demanding greater power capacity and efficiency. The new TICP Series IsoVu™ isolated current probes utilize RF isolation to deliver precision and safety when measuring fast-changing current across low- and high-voltage systems.

The EA-PSB 20000 Triple series is a 3-channel, bidirectional power supply, and electronic load with energy recovery that delivers high test coverage, density, and capacity across multiple channels within a single device.

Per the company, the TICP IsoVu probes are the industry’s first current shunt probes to use RF isolation, providing complete galvanic isolation between measurement systems and devices under test, delivering high-bandwidth, low-noise current measurements in high-voltage applications compared to existing probes on the market or alternative shunt measurement techniques.

Available in bandwidths up to 1 GHz, these probes enable engineers to capture accurate measurements of fast-changing currents on their oscilloscopes across a wide voltage range in nanoseconds – from microamps to kiloamps.

Key features:

Complete galvanic RF isolation eliminates ground loops

More than 30X higher common-mode rejection (CMRR) than traditional differential voltage probes: 140 dB CMRR at DC, up to 90 dB at 1 MHz

Ultra-low noise contribution – in a 1X configuration, the 50 Ω input offers extremely low noise of <4.7 nV / √Hz (<150 μV at 1 GHz)

Available in 3 models with bandwidths of 1 GHz (TICP100), 500 MHz (TICP050), and 250 MHz (TICP025)

Uses TekVPI™ probe interface to integrate with Tektronix 4, 5, and 6 series MSO oscilloscopes

The TICP IsoVu probes are available to order now and will begin shipping this month, November 2024. The EA-PSB 20000 Triple output power supply is available for pre-order today, with shipping beginning in January 2025.

According to the company, the EA-PSB 20000 Triple series is the first triple-channel, bidirectional DC power supply, capable of delivering high-density, parallel testing for components in complex systems. Each of the three independent channels can supply up to 10 kW of power, supporting a range of voltages up to 920 V and currents up to 340 A.

The series allows customers to consolidate multiple testing setups into one, reducing cost, equipment needs, and test time. It also features auto-ranging, which automatically adjusts the voltage or current to deliver full power across a wide operation range, allowing a single unit to handle various voltage and current combinations.

Key features:

Three independent, fully isolated bidirectional DC channels

Acts as a DC electronic load for energy recycling, up to 96% energy recovery

Supports up to 30 kW total power, voltages from 0 – 60 V up to 0 – 920 V, and currents from 0- 40 A up to 0-340 A per channel

Advanced parallel testing with galvanically isolated Share-Bus

High-speed CAN-FD communication interface

Reduces required rack space by 50% compared to single-output devices

For more information, visit the TICP IsoVu probes product page and datasheet, and the EA-PSB 20000 Triple product page and datasheet.