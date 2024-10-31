Keysight Technologies Will Exhibit Its Innovations in Electronic Design and Test at electronica
October 31, 2024
News
During electronica 2024, Keysight Technologies will exhibit (Hall A3, stand 506) various innovations in electronic design and test including its new HD3 oscilloscope and the PNA-X vector network analyzer as well as RF, digital, power testing, and the latest in PathWave Design electronic design automation (EDA) software.
Demonstrations Include:
High-Speed Digital Testing
- Debug with 14-bit Resolution: The InfiniiVision HD3 series is a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) oscilloscope, providing four times the signal resolution and half the noise floor of other standard oscilloscopes. It delivers a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and deep memory architecture to quickly detect and fix signal issues in a range of applications.
Network Analyzers
- Simplified Converter Test: The PNA-X vector network analyzer supports four radio frequency (RF) signal sources, two internal combiners, and two low-noise receivers that accelerate component characterization.
- Precision RF Field and Lab Test: The FieldFox handheld analyzer is designed to handle harsh conditions and deliver precision measurements.
Connected Vehicles
- Validate Vehicle Networks: Keysight will showcase how to design, debug and analyze complex systems with its oscilloscope portfolio. These support triggering and decoding of 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1, and 1000BASE-T1 automotive ethernet standards and are compatible with over 50 protocols. Also, Keysight will demonstrate, for the first time, test of forward and reverse transmit eye mask with a GMSL2 camera device with the Keysight UXR oscilloscope.
Power and Bench Measurements
- Next-Generation Bench Solutions: Keysight’s bench solutions deliver a broad range of source and measurement solutions, from TrueVolt digital multimeter to compact multi-channel power suppliers. New portable RF and microwave analog signal generators will be on display.
Accelerating Design and Automating Intelligence
- Shift Left with EDA Software: Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) will be highlighted showing its ability to lessen design cycles and first-pass design success for RF and microwave and high-speed digital printed circuit boards.
Keysight will also hold When an in-person media breakfast at electronica on Tuesday, November 12, at 9:00 a.m. CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Jenny Gallacher to reserve a spot.
For more information, visit keysight.com.