Keysight Technologies Will Exhibit Its Innovations in Electronic Design and Test at electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Keysight Technologies

During electronica 2024, Keysight Technologies will exhibit (Hall A3, stand 506) various innovations in electronic design and test including its new HD3 oscilloscope and the PNA-X vector network analyzer as well as RF, digital, power testing, and the latest in PathWave Design electronic design automation (EDA) software.

Demonstrations Include:

High-Speed Digital Testing

Debug with 14-bit Resolution: The InfiniiVision HD3 series is a 14-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) oscilloscope, providing four times the signal resolution and half the noise floor of other standard oscilloscopes. It delivers a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and deep memory architecture to quickly detect and fix signal issues in a range of applications.

Network Analyzers

Simplified Converter Test: The PNA-X vector network analyzer supports four radio frequency (RF) signal sources, two internal combiners, and two low-noise receivers that accelerate component characterization.

Precision RF Field and Lab Test: The FieldFox handheld analyzer is designed to handle harsh conditions and deliver precision measurements.

Connected Vehicles

Validate Vehicle Networks: Keysight will showcase how to design, debug and analyze complex systems with its oscilloscope portfolio. These support triggering and decoding of 10BASE-T1S, 100BASE-T1, and 1000BASE-T1 automotive ethernet standards and are compatible with over 50 protocols. Also, Keysight will demonstrate, for the first time, test of forward and reverse transmit eye mask with a GMSL2 camera device with the Keysight UXR oscilloscope.

Power and Bench Measurements

Next-Generation Bench Solutions: Keysight’s bench solutions deliver a broad range of source and measurement solutions, from TrueVolt digital multimeter to compact multi-channel power suppliers. New portable RF and microwave analog signal generators will be on display.

Accelerating Design and Automating Intelligence

Shift Left with EDA Software: Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) will be highlighted showing its ability to lessen design cycles and first-pass design success for RF and microwave and high-speed digital printed circuit boards.

Keysight will also hold When an in-person media breakfast at electronica on Tuesday, November 12, at 9:00 a.m. CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Jenny Gallacher to reserve a spot.

For more information, visit keysight.com.