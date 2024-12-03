Embedded Computing Design

GÖPEL electronic Enhances SPEA 3030 ICT with Embedded JTAG for High-Volume Testing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 03, 2024

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL

GÖPEL electronic's announced its newest integration of embedded JTAG solutions for the SPEA 3030 DualCore in-circuit tester (ICT) specifically designed for high-volume manufacturing enabling concurrent processing of multiple UUTs with two ICT core executing test sequences simultaneously. Each core has integrated SCANFLEX II BLADE 8 RMx1-A/B/C with inputs including JTAG, SWD, SBW, BDM, and PIC.

The established partnership between SPEA and GÖPEL electronic gives designers access to a realized hardware and software integration package. According to GÖPEL, incorporating SCANFLEX hardware into the SPEA 3030 DualCore system delivers a consistent and flexible platform capable of seamlessly integrating into current production environments.

For more information, visit goepel.com/en.

