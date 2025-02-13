Conquering the Top 5 Design Obstacles for Embedded Device Interfaces

By Stephanie Van Ness Associate Director of Marketing Integrated Computer Solutions By Holly Mae Casdorph Integrated Computer Solutions

Image Credit: ICS When we think of UX design, sleek smartphones and intuitive apps often come to mind. But what about the unsung heroes of the design world—embedded devices? From medical equipment to industrial machinery, these specialized interfaces power critical tasks across industries. Yet, designing for them presents unique challenges that demand creativity, empathy and precision.

Let’s dive into the top five obstacles designers face when creating embedded device interfaces and explore how to tackle them head-on.

1. Hyper-Specialized Use Cases Demand Deep Understanding

The Problem:

Embedded devices aren’t one-size-fits-all. Whether it’s a class II ventilator in a hospital or a precision CNC machine in a manufacturing facility, each device serves a highly specific purpose. Designers must immerse themselves in the nuances of the industry, the hardware and the users’ workflows. Without this depth of understanding, even the most visually appealing interface can fall flat.

The Solution:

Empathy is key. By conducting thorough research—observing users in their environments, interviewing stakeholders and understanding pain points—designers can craft interfaces that truly align with user needs. It’s not just about making things look good; it’s about making them work seamlessly in real-world scenarios.

2. Making “Alien” Devices Intuitive for Infrequent User

The Problem:

Unlike smartphones, which we use dozens of times a day, embedded devices are often used sporadically. A nurse might interact with a dialysis machine once a week or a factory worker might operate a welding interface only during specific tasks. These devices can look intimidating, almost like something from a sci-fi movie, and users need to navigate them confidently, even after long gaps between uses.

The Solution:

Leverage familiarity. By incorporating design patterns from consumer devices—like consistent navigation menus or recognizable icons—we can reduce the learning curve. The goal is to make the interface intuitive enough that users can quickly recall how to use it, even if it’s been months since their last interaction.

3. The Tricky Psychology of Status Colors

The Problem:

Red, yellow, and green may seem like simple, universally understood colors, but their misuse can create confusion—and even put lives at risk. In critical environments, red should scream "emergency," not just serve as a branding tool. Green and yellow also need to be thoughtfully assigned, or they risk being misinterpreted in high-pressure situations.

The Solution:

Early collaboration with stakeholders is crucial. Best practices during the visual design phase include establishing clear guidelines for color usage to ensure that these “status colors” are reserved for their intended purposes. This not only enhances usability but also prioritizes safety.

4. Limited Input on Touchscreens

The Problem:

Industrial environments are tough on touchscreens. Users often wear gloves or screens are covered with protective films, reducing sensitivity and limiting gesture inputs. Unlike consumer devices that support swipes, pinches and long presses, embedded interfaces often need to rely on simple taps with oversized targets to accommodate these constraints.

The Solution:

Simplicity wins. By designing for tap-only interactions and ensuring touch targets are large enough for gloved hands, designers can support accuracy and usability. It’s about adapting to the environment, not forcing the environment to adapt to the design.

5. Balancing Information Density with Usability

The Problem:

Clients often want everything on one screen—every control, every piece of data, every status indicator. But cramming 20 controls onto an 8-inch display can overwhelm users and lead to errors. The challenge is to present the necessary information without sacrificing clarity or usability.

The Solution:

Strategic prioritization. Through careful information architecture and iterative testing, it is possible to strike the right balance. Grouping related controls, using progressive disclosure and prioritizing critical information ensure that the interface remains comfortable, not overwhelming.

Designing for Impact: How Thoughtful Interfaces Enhance Safety and Efficiency

Embedded device interfaces may not get the same attention as consumer gadgets, but their impact is profound. By addressing these five challenges—specialized use cases, infrequent usage, color psychology, limited input, and information density—we can create interfaces that empower users, enhance safety, and drive efficiency.

Next time you encounter a screen that’s not your phone or laptop, take a moment to appreciate the intentional design choices shaping your experience. After all, the most effective design isn’t always obvious; it works seamlessly behind the scenes, quietly improving our lives and keeping us safe.