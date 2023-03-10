Best in Show Nominee: ADLink Technology - MXM-AXe module based on Intel® Arc™ Mobile GPU

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

ADLINK integrates Intel’s latest line of powerful, discrete graphics - Intel® ARC™ A-Series Graphics Processor Mobile (Alchemist) — on the embedded MXM form factor. It leverages Intel’s well-established graphics ecosystems, such as AI OpenVINO, Media SDK management tools, that edge developers have enjoyed and relied on for years. This isn’t a mere new line of GPUs, but one that makes your migration from integrated to discrete graphics seamless and fully transparent.

This product is the only embedded MXM graphics cards that allows customers to fully to harness the power of Intel® CPUs and GPUs to unleash new levels of performance and efficiency with Intel® Deep Link technology.

