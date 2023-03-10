Embedded Computing Design

Best in Show Nominee: ADLink Technology - MXM-AXe module based on Intel® Arc™ Mobile GPU

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2023

Product

Best in Show Nominee: ADLink Technology - MXM-AXe module based on Intel® Arc™ Mobile GPU

ADLINK integrates Intel’s latest line of powerful, discrete graphics - Intel® ARC™ A-Series Graphics Processor Mobile (Alchemist) — on the embedded MXM form factor. It leverages Intel’s well-established graphics ecosystems, such as AI OpenVINO, Media SDK management tools, that edge developers have enjoyed and relied on for years. This isn’t a mere new line of GPUs, but one that makes your migration from integrated to discrete graphics seamless and fully transparent. 

This product is the only embedded MXM graphics cards that allows customers to fully to harness the power of Intel® CPUs and GPUs to unleash new levels of performance and efficiency with Intel® Deep Link technology. 

For more information, visit adlinktech.com.

AI & Machine Learning
Best in Show Nominee: Diamond Systems - JACKSON

March 10, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent Helps Users Assess Future Ethernet in HIL Systems

February 13, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Best in Show Nominee: Silicon Labs - SiWx917

March 10, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Best in Show Nominee: BeagleBoard.org Foundation - BeaglePlay

March 10, 2023

MORE