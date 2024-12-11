Embedded Executive: Your AI Platform Needs Wireless, Synaptics

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

With all the focus on AI and machine learning these days, we sometimes take other facets of design for granted, some of which are vital, like the wireless component.



Synaptics’ Veros architecture fits the bill for state-of-the-art wireless communications with high throughput, low power consumption, and top-notch security. If you’re designing an AI-based platform using the company’s latest AI platform, Veros has built-in hooks to attach the two subsystems seamlessly.



To understand what that means and how it works, I spoke with Venkat Kodavati, Synaptics’ SVP and GM for the company’s Wireless Products Division, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.