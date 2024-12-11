Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Your AI Platform Needs Wireless, Synaptics

December 11, 2024

With all the focus on AI and machine learning these days, we sometimes take other facets of design for granted, some of which are vital, like the wireless component.
 

Synaptics’ Veros architecture fits the bill for state-of-the-art wireless communications with high throughput, low power consumption, and top-notch security. If you’re designing an AI-based platform using the company’s latest AI platform, Veros has built-in hooks to attach the two subsystems seamlessly.

To understand what that means and how it works, I spoke with Venkat Kodavati, Synaptics’ SVP and GM for the company’s Wireless Products Division, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

