Embedded Executive: Bluetooth Continues to Excel, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Bluetooth has been around for a quarter century. That’s a very, very long time in technology years. It’s evolved into one of the most omnipresent standards ever produced. That said, it continues to grow with new features and enhancements, which result in new use cases.



I spoke to Shantanu Bhalerao, the Vice President of Bluetooth Products for Infineon Technologies on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to understand how that works and what's still to come for Bluetooth.