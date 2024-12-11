Global Edge AI Market Gets a Boost with Virtium's Acquisition of Embedded Artists

Image Credit: Virtium

Virtium has acquired Embedded Artists, headquartered in Sweden, to enhance Virtium’s offerings within edge computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance industrial computing markets.

“By integrating Embedded Artists’ expertise and products in edge computing and connectivity with our portfolio of industrial-grade memory and SSDs, Virtium reaches a significant milestone in our vision to simplify, accelerate, and reduce the cost of embedded systems development,” said Phu Hoang, CEO of Virtium. “The development of Edge AI computing systems is becoming increasingly complex in terms of design and component selection. Customers need flexible and modular solutions that are easy to choose and integrate, enabling them to mitigate component shortages and minimize changes throughout the long-term lifecycle deployment. Our solutions are designed to meet these needs, driving efficiency and fostering innovation.”

Anders Rosvall, CEO of Embedded Artists, shared his enthusiasm: “Joining forces with Virtium will leverage our extensive expertise in hardware and software architecture, design resources, and industry experience to provide complete solutions that include memory and storage. Our customers will continue to receive the exceptional support and services they expect, while also benefiting from Virtium’s well-established manufacturing infrastructure, which delivers high-volume production with top-tier quality. Embedded Artists products are now available worldwide, with manufacturing based in the USA and an expanded facility in Vietnam to support our growth and global reach.”

Shane McGregor, Court Square Partner, remarked, “This acquisition significantly strengthens Virtium’s position as a leading provider of industrial Edge AI system solutions in rapidly growing sectors. The platform will continue to evolve, enabling further expansion and acquisition opportunities within the industrial Edge AI computing space.”

For more information, visit Virtium and Embedded Artists.