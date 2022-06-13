dSPACE at embedded world 2022

dSPACE will be attending embedded world 2022 on June 21 – 23, 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany to showcase their battery management system testing and production software development.

Whether it's the safety of electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, or e-mobility and energy efficiency – At embedded world, you can experience the whole world of embedded systems.

embedded world offers the entire spectrum from components, modules, and complete systems to operating systems, hardware and software, and services. Experience new products & innovations, the embedded award, product presentations, and lectures on various topics and application examples at the two conferences embedded world Conference & electronic displays Conference.

The focus is on the on-site exhibition in Nuremberg.

Exhibition Highlights

Battery Management System Testing

Modular and scalable system architecture fits any use case

Best-in-class battery cell emulation with outstanding precision

Ready-to-use, real-time-capable battery model

Highly customizable, based on predefined system setups including turn-key engineering

Production Software Development

Complete Offer for Model-Based Development (MBD)

High-quality production code directly from MathWorks® Simulink®/Stateflow®

Comprehensive Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR support throughout the development process

TargetLink Ecosystem – powerful tool chain for highly efficient model-based development

Successfully used in hundreds of production projects across all automotive domains

MBD reference workflow with TÜV SÜD certification for safety-critical software development

Project support and process consulting relying on experience from close cooperation with automotive OEMs and Tiers worldwide

Faster and more efficient development of embedded software and systems – With model-based development, highly optimized workflows, and the complete and integrated development and validation environment offered by dSPACE and its technology partners, you will easily accelerate innovation.

dSPACE hardware and software will be on show, and visitors will also have an opportunity to speak to dSPACE technical sales staff about current product innovations and solutions. Visit us in Hall 4 | Booth No 4-327.

With dSPACE, you get your ticket for free!

Just click on the link, enter the following code and drop by! Code: ew22466642.

More information: https://www.embedded-world.de/en