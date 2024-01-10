Portwell, Inc.: PCOM-B65A - COM Express Type 6 Module with New Gen Intel Core Ultra Processors for Medical Devices, Industrial Control and Edge AI Solutions
January 10, 2024
Product Description:
PCOM-B65A is a COM Express module based on Intel Meteor Lake-U/H platform. It is compatible with COM Express Rev3.1 standard. The platform adopts the new gen Intel 4 Lithography and VNNI instruction set, offers advance computing power with 15~45W thermal and embedded use condition for wide range application. It also support new integrated NPU for dedicated AI acceleration with up to 20x performance/watt improvement.
This platform features the integration of ARC Graphics for up to 50% AI performance compared to previous generations. This module provides (up to) 24x PCIe Gen4 lanes, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2x SATA. The complete and flexible I/O capacity also mapped to wide range of embedded/industrial applications, which is suit for mission critical use conditions and AI edge computing.
Highlights:
- Intel New Gen Core Ultra Series Processor (15w-45w)
- Up to 6x performance core + 8x efficient core, and up to 128x graphic execution units
- 2x DDR5-5600 non-ECC SO-DIMMs up to 64GB, 1x Gen4 x8, 2x Gen4 x4, and 8x PCIe Gen3 x1
- 4x USB3.2 Gen2, 2x SATA, 3x DDI, VGA, eDP/LVDS
- Options for onboard PCIe NVMe SSD
Product Website Link:https://www.portwell.com.tw/products/pcom-b65a/
Datasheet Link:https://download.portwell.tw/download/catalog_pcom-b65a-pdf/?wpdmdl=3073&refresh=6596c5f2919f11704379890&ind=1701238280283&filename=PCOM-B65A.pdf
Buy It Now Link:https://www.portwell.com.tw/support-center/sales-request/?utm_medium=SalesRequestF&utm_source=Web_Click&utm_campaign=Request&utm_content=modelName