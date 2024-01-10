Portwell, Inc.: PCOM-B65A - COM Express Type 6 Module with New Gen Intel Core Ultra Processors for Medical Devices, Industrial Control and Edge AI Solutions

Image Credit: Portwell

Product Description:

PCOM-B65A is a COM Express module based on Intel Meteor Lake-U/H platform. It is compatible with COM Express Rev3.1 standard. The platform adopts the new gen Intel 4 Lithography and VNNI instruction set, offers advance computing power with 15~45W thermal and embedded use condition for wide range application. It also support new integrated NPU for dedicated AI acceleration with up to 20x performance/watt improvement.