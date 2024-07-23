AAEON's Two New Compact All-in-One Panel PCs Support Industrial and Retail Markets
July 23, 2024
News
AAEON released two compact and fanless All-in-One Panel PCs, the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078, featuring 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touch screens. The solutions are ideal for industrial and retail markets such as data accumulation, monitoring in manufacturing, and inventory management.
ACP-1078
- Rockchip RK3568 Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55
- Supports Android 12 and Debian OS
- Up to 4GB of LPDDR4
- Dual RJ-45 Ports for Gigabit Ethernet
- Two COM ports (RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1)
- Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports
- One USB Type-C OTG for System Recovery
The ACP-1078 is adaptable and rugged with an IP65-compliant aluminum front bezel, 12V to 24V power input, and both VESA and panel mounting choices. An HDMI display and audio output makes it ideal for human-machine interface (HMI) applications. Also included is a full-size mini-PCIe slot for either PCIe Gen 3 or SATA, and a micro SD card for 16GB of onboard eMMC storage.
ACP-1075
- Intel Pentium Processor N4200 or an Intel Celeron Processor N3350
- 64-bit Windows OS
- 7.18” x 4.73” x 2.09” Size
- 64GB of Onboard eMMC
- M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key Slots
- Three USB Ports (Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and One USB 2.0)
- One RJ-45 Port for Gigabit Ethernet
- Two DB-9 Ports offering RS-232
- HDMI Display Port
For more information, visit aaeon.com.