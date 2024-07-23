Embedded Computing Design

AAEON's Two New Compact All-in-One Panel PCs Support Industrial and Retail Markets

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 23, 2024

News

AAEON's Two New Compact All-in-One Panel PCs Support Industrial and Retail Markets
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released two compact and fanless All-in-One Panel PCs, the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078, featuring 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touch screens. The solutions are ideal for industrial and retail markets such as data accumulation, monitoring in manufacturing, and inventory management.

ACP-1078

  • Rockchip RK3568 Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55
  • Supports Android 12 and Debian OS
  • Up to 4GB of LPDDR4
  • Dual RJ-45 Ports for Gigabit Ethernet
  • Two COM ports (RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1)
  • Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports
  • One USB Type-C OTG for System Recovery

The ACP-1078 is adaptable and rugged with an IP65-compliant aluminum front bezel, 12V to 24V power input, and both VESA and panel mounting choices. An HDMI display and audio output makes it ideal for human-machine interface (HMI) applications. Also included is a full-size mini-PCIe slot for either PCIe Gen 3 or SATA, and a micro SD card for 16GB of onboard eMMC storage.

ACP-1075

  • Intel Pentium Processor N4200 or an Intel Celeron Processor N3350
  • 64-bit Windows OS
  • 7.18” x 4.73” x 2.09” Size
  • 64GB of Onboard eMMC
  • M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key Slots
  • Three USB Ports (Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and One USB 2.0)
  • One RJ-45 Port for Gigabit Ethernet
  • Two DB-9 Ports offering RS-232
  • HDMI Display Port

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Consumer
Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

June 25, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

July 24, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage
Well Deserved, Harriet Coverston Earns FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage's SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award for 2024

July 24, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Numbering on official MIDI spec matches plug (right) not receptacle (left) / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
MIDI Circuit Design for Arduino and Microcontrollers

July 11, 2024

MORE