AAEON's Two New Compact All-in-One Panel PCs Support Industrial and Retail Markets

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released two compact and fanless All-in-One Panel PCs, the ACP-1075 and ACP-1078, featuring 7” WSVGA projected capacitive touch screens. The solutions are ideal for industrial and retail markets such as data accumulation, monitoring in manufacturing, and inventory management.

ACP-1078

Rockchip RK3568 Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A55

Supports Android 12 and Debian OS

Up to 4GB of LPDDR4

Dual RJ-45 Ports for Gigabit Ethernet

Two COM ports (RS-232/422/485 x 1, RS-232 x 1)

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports

One USB Type-C OTG for System Recovery

The ACP-1078 is adaptable and rugged with an IP65-compliant aluminum front bezel, 12V to 24V power input, and both VESA and panel mounting choices. An HDMI display and audio output makes it ideal for human-machine interface (HMI) applications. Also included is a full-size mini-PCIe slot for either PCIe Gen 3 or SATA, and a micro SD card for 16GB of onboard eMMC storage.

ACP-1075

Intel Pentium Processor N4200 or an Intel Celeron Processor N3350

64-bit Windows OS

7.18” x 4.73” x 2.09” Size

64GB of Onboard eMMC

M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key Slots

Three USB Ports (Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and One USB 2.0)

One RJ-45 Port for Gigabit Ethernet

Two DB-9 Ports offering RS-232

HDMI Display Port

For more information, visit aaeon.com.