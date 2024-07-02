Autotalks and Rolling Wireless Partner to Expand V2X Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Autotalks

Autotalks and Rolling Wireless published news of a collaboration directed to accelerate the deployment of next-generation V2X solutions. To fulfill the increasing demand for 5G-V2X solutions from vehicle, e-bike, and road infrastructure equipment manufacturers, Rolling Wireless found its partner in Autotalks’ SECTON3 and TEKTON3 chipsets.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Autotalks to bring the first complete 5G-V2X solution to market," said Andreas Kohn, COO at Rolling Wireless. "Our combined strengths position us as the ideal partners for automotive, e-bike, and road infrastructure manufacturers seeking robust and future-proof V2X solutions.”

Autotalks' SECTON3 and TEKTON3 chipsets support all four V2X sidelink communication standards, LTE-V2X, IEEE 802.11p (DSRC), 5G-V2X, and 802.11bd. In addition to supporting 5G-V2X, they facilitate concurrent use of two radio technologies like DSRC and 5G-V2X, allowing seamless integration of 5G-V2X while sustaining compatibility with legacy technologies.

Rolling Wireless’ RX135x is a dual-mode V2X module that supports legacy technologies (LTE-V2X/DSRC 802.11p) and next-generation technologies (NR-V2X/DSRC 802.11bd). It enables both single-channel and synchronized dual-channel operation. The module can be connected to a Rolling Wireless 5G Network Access Device (NAD), utilizing the NAD’s application processor, or to any external host processor to execute the V2X stack and applications.



The RX135x V2X module from Rolling Wireless, powered by Autotalks’ SECTON3 chipset, supports manufacturers offering advanced (Day 2+) safety applications. This module is now available for sampling and is intended for customer programs with a start of production in 2026.

Yuval Lachman, Autotalks’ VP Business Development Europe and US, added, "Our joint efforts with Rolling Wireless help bring the next generation of V2X technology to the entire ecosystem. The RX135x module brilliantly demonstrates the capabilities of our SECTON3 chipset, and its availability represents a significant milestone on the path to safer and more efficient road transportation for everyone.”

For more information, visit auto-talks.com.



