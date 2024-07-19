Avnet Launches Tria Technologies to Merge its Compute Design and Manufacturing Offerings

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Tria Technologies

Phoenix, Arizona. Avnet launched Tria, and Tria Technologies, to merge its compute design and manufacturing offerings. “The new brand embodies Avnet’s unique ability to deliver standalone modular embedded compute solutions in a world where OEMs are increasingly looking to move from their own chip-down manufacturing to part- or full- pre-made embedded compute platforms,” said Thomas Staudinger, president of Embedded Solutions, Avnet. “It brings together all of Avnet’s compute design and manufacturing capabilities under one brand.”

Tria Technologies will concentrate on designing and manufacturing universal embedded compute products and provide custom designs for customer requirements. Tria modules can be utilized directly in product designs or customized. They unlock substantial computing potential for OEMs, who would otherwise have to choose between starting from scratch or using less suitable off-the-shelf compute products.

With teams spread across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, the Tria brand stands for global design and manufacturing quality.

“By bringing these teams together under one new global brand, Avnet is addressing a need we see from our customers for comprehensive embedded compute and system design and manufacturing solutions,” explained Staudinger. “Tria represents a step change in what OEMs can achieve in their product design by making it easier to leverage the latest technology and get ahead of the competition.”

