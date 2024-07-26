FADU’s CEO, Jihyo Lee, to Co-Keynote at the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

At the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage (FMS), FADU’s CEO, Jihyo Lee, will co-keynote with Meta's Ross Stenfort and Western Digital's Eric Spanneut, unveiling next-generation datacenter solutions focused on low power and high efficiency.

The keynote theme, “Navigating AI,” includes the introduction of FADU's enterprise SSD Controllers and CXL Solutions designed for AI Datacenters. The session titled “Hyperscale Flash Standards and eSSD Innovation” will explore new features critical for the future of AI-era storage and innovations in enterprise SSDs and Controllers. The co-keynote will also examine the effects of standardization efforts through the Open Compute Project (OCP). Jihyo Lee will present FADU’s strategies for embracing next-gen enterprise SSD solutions, highlighting leadership in Gen5 and Gen6 Controllers and top-performing SSD solutions.

For more information, visit fadu.io/en.